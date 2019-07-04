Dr. Shrinivas Habbu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habbu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shrinivas Habbu, MD
Overview
Dr. Shrinivas Habbu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from Kaynatak Medical College and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Neeraja Boddu MD PA2921 Brown Trl Ste 130, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 281-0210Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pm
- 2 1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 801, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 281-0210
- 3 2520 Harwood Rd Ste 400, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 545-7117
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Habbu and his staff were kind and professional. Dr. Habbu is an excellent physician, he listened and showed interest in my health. He is caring and very knowledgeable of his specialty making recommendations that I felt comfortable with. I highly recommend Dr. Habbu.
About Dr. Shrinivas Habbu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1740216894
Education & Certifications
- Civil Hospital
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
- Kaynatak Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habbu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habbu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habbu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habbu works at
Dr. Habbu speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Habbu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habbu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habbu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habbu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.