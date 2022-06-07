Dr. Shripal Makim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shripal Makim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shripal Makim, MD
Dr. Shripal Makim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Makim works at
Dr. Makim's Office Locations
-
1
Metro Behavioral Care LLC227 Scenic Hwy Ste A, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 513-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makim?
Dr. Makim has been taking care of my son for several years. We have had three acute psychiatric issues and Dr. Makim has called back within 5 minutes and instructed us what to do. Several times my son had to go to the psychiatric hospital. Dr. Makim responds and always knows who my son is, the medications he is on and my son (his history) as a person. Dr. Makim is also very kind and considerate, and importantly he is also always one time. He responded promptly when my son was sleeping all day every day and a drug level showed he was almost toxic on one of his medications. Dr. Makim gave medication instructions immediately by phone, changing amounts and administration times with a promt follow up from front office. Front office staff very kind and considerate. With our struggles, I can only give 5 stars and my sincere gratitide.
About Dr. Shripal Makim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1104900141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY INSTELLING ANTWERPEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makim works at
Dr. Makim has seen patients for Phobia and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Makim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.