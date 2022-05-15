Dr. Shriram Lokare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lokare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shriram Lokare, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / N.K.P. SALVE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Pekin Memorial Hospital, Proctor Hospital, Saint Margaret's Health Peru and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.
Occupational Medical Servicesmmci900 Main St Ste 600, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 671-8270
Osf Saint Luke Medical Center Snf Programswing Beds1051 W South St, Kewanee, IL 61443 Directions (309) 671-8270
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- Saint Margaret's Health Peru
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Shriram Lokare, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1497057905
Education & Certifications
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / N.K.P. SALVE INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND RESEARCH CENTRE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
