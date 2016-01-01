See All Hospitalists in Abington, PA
Dr. Shristi Khanal, MD

Hospital Medicine
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shristi Khanal, MD

Dr. Shristi Khanal, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universal College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Khanal works at Abington Hospital - Hospitalists in Abington, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Dr. Khanal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Hospital - Hospitalists
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 481-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Shristi Khanal, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700363363
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Abington Jefferson Health
    Internship
    • Abington Jefferson Health
    Medical Education
    • Universal College Of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khanal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khanal works at Abington Hospital - Hospitalists in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Khanal’s profile.

    Dr. Khanal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khanal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khanal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

