Dr. Shristi Khanal, MD
Overview of Dr. Shristi Khanal, MD
Dr. Shristi Khanal, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universal College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Khanal works at
Dr. Khanal's Office Locations
Abington Hospital - Hospitalists1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shristi Khanal, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 8 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Abington Jefferson Health
- Abington Jefferson Health
- Universal College Of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
