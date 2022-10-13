Dr. Shrusan Gray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shrusan Gray, MD
Overview of Dr. Shrusan Gray, MD
Dr. Shrusan Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Women To Women Ob Gyn Care4700 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 505-4458
Hollywood Office3990 Sheridan St # 201202, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 505-4458
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray is an excellent doctor. Very friendly and a great listener. Misha, the MA, is also great. I love this office.
About Dr. Shrusan Gray, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- LI Jewish Hosp Med Ctr
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray speaks Russian and Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.