Dr. Shruthi Reddy, MD
Overview
Dr. Shruthi Reddy, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Dermatology640 S Washington St Ste 350, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 547-5040
A & G Dermatology Associates1733 N Harlem Ave, Chicago, IL 60707 Directions (773) 237-7546
Duly Health and Care2155 City Gate Ln, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 469-9200
Dermatology12004 S Route 59 Unit 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 547-5040
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Reddy is a very bright dermatologist and provides excellent care! She is very reassuring and takes time during the appointment to answer and questions you might have.
About Dr. Shruthi Reddy, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods.