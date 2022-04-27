Overview

Dr. Shruti Badhwar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Badhwar works at Abrazo Medical Group Biltmore Terrace MultiSpecialty in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.