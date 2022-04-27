Dr. Shruti Badhwar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badhwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shruti Badhwar, DO
Overview
Dr. Shruti Badhwar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Badhwar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western Neuro at Biltmore Terrace2122 E Highland Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 428-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
IMS Radiation Oncology333 W Thomas Rd Ste 207, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (623) 535-0050
-
3
IMS Neurology2940 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 535-0050
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Health Plan
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- SCAN Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Badhwar?
Great doctor. Very patient and through.
About Dr. Shruti Badhwar, DO
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1497918502
Education & Certifications
- New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
- Kansas City University Of Medicine and Biosciences, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badhwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badhwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badhwar works at
Dr. Badhwar has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badhwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Badhwar speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Badhwar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badhwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badhwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badhwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.