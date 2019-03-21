Dr. Shruti Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shruti Benjamin, MD
Overview of Dr. Shruti Benjamin, MD
Dr. Shruti Benjamin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.
Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations
-
1
Willow Women's Health2840 Legacy Dr Ste 400, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 476-5623Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! Friendly, takes time to talk and tell you what you need, in a way you can understand! Gentle and helpful, and as an older lady, I appreciate the consideration.
About Dr. Shruti Benjamin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- Texas Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin speaks Gujarati.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.