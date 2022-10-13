Overview

Dr. Shruti Fernandes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.



Dr. Fernandes works at COPC Westerville in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.