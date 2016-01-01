Dr. Shruti Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shruti Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shruti Gupta, MD
Dr. Shruti Gupta, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Shruti Gupta, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- 1497918742
Education & Certifications
- Stonybrook Hospital
- Flushing Hospital &amp; Medical Center
- Flushing Hospital &amp; Medical Center
- Kasturba Medical College
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
