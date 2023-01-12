Dr. Sevak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shruti Sevak, MD
Dr. Shruti Sevak, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI.
Dr. Sevak works at
1
Traverse General Surgery & Trauma Care1221 Sixth St Ste 300, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-2400
2
Adventhealth Orlando601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 303-2615Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Munson Medical Center
I went to see Dr. Sevak for a problem with fecal incontinence. She immediately made me feel comfortable about my problem and came up with a good solution to resolve the problem. I would highly recommend her to be anyone's physician. I am so grateful that I was referred to her.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1194088468
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Sevak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sevak works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sevak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sevak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sevak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sevak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.