Dr. Shruti Tannan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shruti Tannan, MD

Dr. Shruti Tannan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Tannan works at Wake Forest Baptist Plastic Sgy, Winston Salem, NC in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tannan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 716-4171
  2. 2
    Tannan Plastic Surgery, Raleigh, NC
    10208 Cerny St Ste 204, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 797-0996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Distal Radius Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 30, 2019
    Dr. Tannan is warm, professional and incredibly knowledgeable. She is the consummate professional and gets you the results you want!
    — May 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shruti Tannan, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1821257981
    Education & Certifications

    • The Hand Center of San Antonio
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shruti Tannan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tannan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tannan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tannan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tannan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tannan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tannan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tannan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

