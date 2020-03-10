Dr. Tewari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shruti Tewari, MD
Overview of Dr. Shruti Tewari, MD
Dr. Shruti Tewari, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA.
Dr. Tewari works at
Dr. Tewari's Office Locations
Inova Kellar Center11204 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 218-3579
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan

She's really helped me with my OCD, ADD, and anxiety and is also generally a nice person. She's made talking in front of other people easier and has given me meds that really help keep my ADD under control. If I have issues and don't know how to approach them she helps me make a strategy to approach them. Considering middle school is now really early she tries to help my mom and I have more convenient appointment time that don't make me miss as much school.
About Dr. Shruti Tewari, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1881814408
Education & Certifications
