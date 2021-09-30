Overview of Dr. Shuang Bai, MD

Dr. Shuang Bai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They completed their residency with Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island



Dr. Bai works at Office in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.