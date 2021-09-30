See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. Shuang Bai, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shuang Bai, MD

Dr. Shuang Bai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They completed their residency with Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island

Dr. Bai works at Office in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    355 E 21st St, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 592-2199

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Bernardine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2021
    I was very happy with my first visit. Office staff was very pleasant and efficient. Dr Bai was very congenial and I felt comfortable with him becoming my new primary care physician
    Kathy C — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Shuang Bai, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1154346799
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island
    Residency
    Internship
    • Memorial Hospital Of Rhode Island
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shuang Bai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bai speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

