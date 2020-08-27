Overview of Dr. Shuang Fu, MD

Dr. Shuang Fu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Fu works at Kirkland Cancer Center in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Leukocytosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.