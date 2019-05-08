Dr. Shubha Varma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shubha Varma, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Center for Vein Restoration | North Bergen8901 Kennedy Blvd Ste 3E, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (855) 565-8346
Center for Vein Restoration | Hackensack211 Essex St Ste 403, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (855) 565-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Her staff was extremely patient and warm. Dr. Varma was thorough in her conversation with me. I found her to be patient and warm as well. No hurried conversation and evaluation here. She gives you her total attention. No face in a computer either! I would highly recommend this facility.
About Dr. Shubha Varma, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Varma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varma has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varma speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.