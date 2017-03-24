Dr. Ahya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shubhada Ahya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shubhada Ahya, MD
Dr. Shubhada Ahya, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahya works at
Dr. Ahya's Office Locations
Galter675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0596
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahya is a wonderful carring Nephrologist. I am presently under the care of her for Renal Insufficincy. She is very patient when talking to you and considers all aspects of your health. She is a 5 star Dr. in my opinion.
About Dr. Shubhada Ahya, MD
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1336138767
Education & Certifications
- Washington University Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Ahya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahya works at
Dr. Ahya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.