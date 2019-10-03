Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD
Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Dr. Sarkar's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Care of Morris County16 Pocono Rd Ste 305, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 631-6223Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Nephrology Hypertension Associates2 FRANKLIN PL, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-7673Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Kidney Care of Morris County131 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 631-6223Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sarkar?
Dr. Sarkar was everything you could want in a doctor - compasionate, intelligent, conscientious and a strong advocate for my health. I owe alot to him for his care when I experienced a life-threatening kidney issue that landed me in the hospital. I cannot say how much his careful attention and frequent follow-up to make sure I got better meant to me and my family. And I did get better :) I am a healthcare professional, having worked many years in both patient care and supervisory roles and was thoroughly impressed by his care. So much gratitude Dr. Sarkar, thank you.
About Dr. Shubho Sarkar, MD
- Nephrology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1932375581
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarkar works at
Dr. Sarkar has seen patients for Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sarkar speaks Bengali.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.