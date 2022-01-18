See All Psychiatrists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Shubhrajan Wadyal, MD

Psychiatry
2.3 (55)
Map Pin Small Hoffman Estates, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shubhrajan Wadyal, MD

Dr. Shubhrajan Wadyal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. 

Dr. Wadyal works at Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice in Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wadyal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice
    1786 Moon Lake Blvd Ste 104, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 755-8090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Jan 18, 2022
    Highly recommend Dr. Wadyal. On our first visit with him we were really impressed with his knowledge and details that he offered to us and our son.
    Besa Sadiku — Jan 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Shubhrajan Wadyal, MD
    About Dr. Shubhrajan Wadyal, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710144837
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shubhrajan Wadyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadyal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadyal works at Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital Outpatient Group Practice in Hoffman Estates, IL. View the full address on Dr. Wadyal’s profile.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadyal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadyal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

