Dr. Shubi Mukatira, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (37)
Map Pin Small Cordova, TN
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shubi Mukatira, MD

Dr. Shubi Mukatira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Mukatira works at Blues City Psychiatry in Cordova, TN with other offices in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mukatira's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blues City Psychiatry
    8336 Macon Rd, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 682-3035
  2. 2
    White Station Towers
    5050 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 682-3035

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Marijuana Addiction
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 21, 2017
    the personnel are ALWAYS friendly and caring.
    brenda garner in Memphis, TN — Jun 21, 2017
    About Dr. Shubi Mukatira, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497966469
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
    Internship
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mukatira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mukatira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukatira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukatira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukatira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukatira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

