Dr. Shubi Mukatira, MD
Overview of Dr. Shubi Mukatira, MD
Dr. Shubi Mukatira, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Mukatira's Office Locations
Blues City Psychiatry8336 Macon Rd, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 682-3035
White Station Towers5050 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38157 Directions (901) 682-3035
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
the personnel are ALWAYS friendly and caring.
About Dr. Shubi Mukatira, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1497966469
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Purdue University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mukatira accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukatira speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukatira. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukatira.
