Overview of Dr. Shuchi Desai, MD

Dr. Shuchi Desai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Desai works at Women's Specialists Of Plano in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.