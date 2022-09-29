Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gold River, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group2200 Sunrise Blvd Ste 250, Gold River, CA 95670 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
Dr. Zhang is very skilled in his profession! After years of trying to get a breast reduction, Dr. Zhang finally made this dream of mine a reality. Not only is he a fantastic surgeon, but he is also really nice and genuinely cares about his patients. He is very thorough and gives you detailed instructions about aftercare. Overall, I would definitely recommend Dr. Zhang for breast reductions.
About Dr. Shuhao Zhang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1497075980
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery Residency-Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|General Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Plastic Surgery, Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang speaks Mandarin.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.