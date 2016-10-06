Dr. Shujauddin Bhuriwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuriwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shujauddin Bhuriwala, MD
Overview of Dr. Shujauddin Bhuriwala, MD
Dr. Shujauddin Bhuriwala, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Bhuriwala's Office Locations
Kidney Center of North Houston27721 State Highway 249 Ste 300, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4407
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best Doctor, he cares, he knows what he doing, he treats you like your part of his family.
About Dr. Shujauddin Bhuriwala, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1689636565
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Dow Medical College
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhuriwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhuriwala accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhuriwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuriwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuriwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuriwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuriwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.