Overview of Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD

Dr. Shujauddin Mohammed, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College Hyderabad and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.



Dr. Mohammed works at Alief & West Houston Cardiology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.