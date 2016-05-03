Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shuk-Yi Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Shuk-Yi Lee, MD
Dr. Shuk-Yi Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Tze On Poon M.d. P.c.139 Centre St Ste 603, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 274-8848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is a very detail oriented doctor who knows how to find and solve problems. She's also very good at returning calls on holidays and vacations in case of emergencies. Very responsible, hard working and efficient.
About Dr. Shuk-Yi Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
