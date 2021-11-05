Dr. Shukri David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shukri David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shukri David, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. David works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Cardiology Consultants PC22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 424-3200
-
2
Ascension Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 424-3000
-
3
Heart Cardiology Consultants47601 Grand River Ave Ste C202, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. David?
Dr.David is one of a kind, I would not be here without him. He is always available when I need him. Highly recommend
About Dr. Shukri David, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1255315347
Education & Certifications
- Harper University Hospital
- Providence Hospital
- American University of the Caribbean
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. David accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. David works at
Dr. David has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. David speaks Arabic.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. David. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. David.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. David, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. David appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.