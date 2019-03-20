Overview of Dr. Shu Kato, MD

Dr. Shu Kato, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from NIPPON MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kato works at Ucsd Heath Care in La Jolla, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.