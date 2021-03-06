Overview

Dr. Shun Sunder, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.



Dr. Sunder works at Lancaster Cardiology Medical Group Inc. in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Murmur and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.