Overview of Dr. Shung-Man Lee, MD

Dr. Shung-Man Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and Tyler County Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Biotronics Kidney Ctr of Beaumont in Beaumont, TX with other offices in Orange, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.