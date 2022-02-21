Overview

Dr. Shawn Bao, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Zhejiang Medical University and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Bao works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.