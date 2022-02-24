Overview of Dr. Shura Hegde, MD

Dr. Shura Hegde, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Independence, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from METRO MEDICAL CENTER / FRAMINGHAM UNION SCHOOL OF NURSING COLLEGE and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Hegde works at Affiliates In Behavioral Health in Independence, OH with other offices in Ashland, OH, Norwalk, OH and Lorain, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.