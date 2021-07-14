Dr. Shushovan Chakrabortty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakrabortty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shushovan Chakrabortty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shushovan Chakrabortty, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Lake Orion425 N Park Blvd Ste 201, Lake Orion, MI 48362 Directions (248) 929-8165
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medico
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Chakrabortty is a wonderful pain management doctor. He took over for Dr. Richter who was retiring and I was very nervous about switching doctors. I'm so happy with Dr. Chakrabortty and his staff. They are very accommodating for me and my health issues. Dr. Chakrabortty is a great listener and truly wants the best for his patients. Managing chronic pain is a hot-button issue over the last few years and it sometimes feels like those that are suffering from it are doomed to be "drug addicts". Dr. Chakrabortty does not make me feel that way and understands that most patients are truly suffering from chronic conditions that cause terrible pain and there is no cure for it. He works with me on dosing and truly listens about what is going on with my condition. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Chakrabortty set up virtual appointments which helped me greatly. His office staff is fantastic and I highly recommend Dr. Chakrabortty as a pain management physician.
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bengali and Japanese
- 1437164852
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Detroit Medical Center-Wayne State University
- Dhaka Medical College Hospital
- Dhaka Medical College
- Comilla Victoria Govt College
