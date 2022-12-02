Dr. Shuya Bi, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shuya Bi, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shuya Bi, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bartlett, TN.
Dr. Bi works at
Locations
-
1
American Family Dentistry Bartlett7519 US Highway 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 808-2363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bi?
My experience with Dr. Bi and American Family Dental Bartlett was outstanding. I went in for a Wisdom tooth that was really bothering me and she was able to extract it right away. I was nervous because for prior extractions I had go under anesthesia, but Dr. Bi assured me it would be okay. She took her time making sure I was appropriately numb and felt no pain before beginning the procedure and then regularly checked in with me throughout. Her assistant Jasmine was great as well. I will definitely be going back to her with all my dental needs while I'm in the area.
About Dr. Shuya Bi, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1366094153
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bi works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.