Dr. Shuyung Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shuyung Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Shuyung Wu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Wu works at
Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 780-5130MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
Takes the time to explain things clearly - English obviously a his first language but if you have trouble there's an app for that apparently that he uses with folks speaking whatever clarifies the meaning very well. Having been a internal med doctor (think JD on scrubs?) he also knows when to refer you to a different specialist. He didn't rip me off and gives samples if stocked so you got them if you really need meds but can't buy them yet. They even do a patient/staff picnic yearly for free.cu!
About Dr. Shuyung Wu, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Japanese, Mandarin and Mandarin
- 1306990726
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Umass Memorial
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wu speaks Japanese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.