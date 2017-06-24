Overview

Dr. Shuyung Wu, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Wu works at New York Methodist in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.