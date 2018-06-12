Overview

Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Baliga works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.