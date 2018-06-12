Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baliga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD
Overview
Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Baliga works at
Locations
-
1
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care1231 116th Ave NE Ste 400, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 289-3100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Choice Health
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Gallagher Basset
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Indiana Health Network
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Washington State
- Medicare
- Moda Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PacificSource
- Preferred Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baliga?
Dr. Baliga was tremendously helpful and nice. I would recommend her in a heartbeat! She addressed every concern I had about an upcoming international trip, my general health, and a few personal issues with a recurring knee injury plus a curious vision issue. Overall, she and my nurse made my experience simply delightful. It was even a little fun!
About Dr. Shweta Baliga, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1649224577
Education & Certifications
- District Hospital Adn Kles Hospital, Belgaum, India
- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College And Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baliga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baliga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baliga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baliga works at
Dr. Baliga speaks Hindi and Kannada.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baliga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baliga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baliga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baliga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.