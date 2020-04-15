Overview

Dr. Shweta Nayak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.



Dr. Nayak works at Reproductive Medicine Institute in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.