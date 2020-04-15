Dr. Shweta Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shweta Nayak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.
Reproductive Medicine Institute2500 Ridge Ave Ste 107, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 869-7777
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
Dr. Nayak is very knowledgeable and has excellent bedside manner. We had 2 miscarriages before my gyne referred us to Dr. Nayak. After the initial consultation, Dr. Nayak recommended that we start on IVF right away due to my age. We went through 3 cycles of IVF and genetic testing, and ended up with 2 normal embryos that we froze. Dr. Nayak was very supportive along the entire journey, setting realistic expectations, meeting with us after each cycle to evaluate the progress with us, and letting us make informed decisions. Nurse Tracey (Northbrook office) was also a lifesaver, extremely helpful and attentive. Dealing with all the appointments while working full time was not easy. However, Tracey made me feel at ease and worked with my crazy work schedule to make it all work. We are currently 21 weeks pregnant after the transfer of one of the embryos. When we heard the heartbeat during our first ultrasound, both Dr. Nayak and Nurse Tracey were just as emotional as us.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Magee-Women's Hospital of the UPMC Health System
- Northwestern Meml Hosp-Northwestern U
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Dr. Nayak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nayak accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nayak works at
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Female Infertility, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.