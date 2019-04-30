Dr. Shwetha Manjunath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manjunath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shwetha Manjunath, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Crest Hill, IL.
Northeast Endocrinology Inc2222 Weber Rd, Crest Hill, IL 60403 Directions (815) 741-9714
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Silver Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Lovely and understanding. I feel comfortable talking to her even with my crippiling anxiety : D Amazing bed side manner and always explains what we can do (as a team) to better myself (T1D)
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1750526471
Dr. Manjunath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manjunath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manjunath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manjunath has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manjunath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manjunath. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manjunath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manjunath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manjunath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.