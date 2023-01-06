Dr. Shwetha Thukuntla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thukuntla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shwetha Thukuntla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shwetha Thukuntla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Inova Juniper Program - Prosperity2740 Prosperity Ave Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (877) 511-4625
Inova Center for Wellness and Metabolic Health - Fair Oaks3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 203, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (877) 511-4625
Inova Endocrinology8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 301, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-6430
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I had an initial virtual appt with Dr. Thukuntla earlier this morning. She was extremely thorough and detailed in asking me all the pertinent questions in order to find out what was causing my symptoms. She was also very friendly, knowledgeable, and such a great listener. I'm looking forward to meeting her in person hopefully in the near future!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1952563785
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
