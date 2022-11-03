Overview

Dr. Shyam Allamaneni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Allamaneni works at Kenwood General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.