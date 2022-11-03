See All General Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Shyam Allamaneni, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shyam Allamaneni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Allamaneni works at Kenwood General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons Kenwood
    4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 207, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 686-5392
  2. 2
    MHP - Kenwood Surgical oncology & General Surgery
    4760 E Galbraith Rd Ste 108, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 686-1476

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2022
    Dr. A is a great surgeon and did a long surgery on me. He explains the procedure and listens and talks through any concerns. I would definitely recommend him
    Kathy C — Nov 03, 2022
    About Dr. Shyam Allamaneni, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1053553586
    Education & Certifications

    • Roswell Park Cancer Institute
    • All India Institute of Medical Sciences
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shyam Allamaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allamaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allamaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allamaneni works at Kenwood General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Allamaneni’s profile.

    Dr. Allamaneni has seen patients for Ileus, Pancreatic Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allamaneni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Allamaneni. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allamaneni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allamaneni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allamaneni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

