Dr. Shyam Sundar Bhupalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhupalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyam Sundar Bhupalam, MD
Overview of Dr. Shyam Sundar Bhupalam, MD
Dr. Shyam Sundar Bhupalam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Bhupalam works at
Dr. Bhupalam's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhupalam?
About Dr. Shyam Sundar Bhupalam, MD
- Nephrology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1124078332
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Mich St U|Sparrow Hospital Sparrow Health System
- Aultman Health Foundation|Osmania Genl Hosp
- Osmania Med Coll
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhupalam accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bhupalam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bhupalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhupalam works at
Dr. Bhupalam has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhupalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhupalam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhupalam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhupalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhupalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.