Dr. Shyam Nair, MD
Overview
Dr. Shyam Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
Dr. Nair works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Rhythm Clinic2007 17TH ST, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 633-1983
-
2
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital420 34th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-4647MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Adventist Health Bakersfield2615 Chester Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 395-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nair started treating me when I was admitted to Mercy Hospital for Heart Failure. I am 58 years old and this was my first hospital admission. I was in bad shape and did not think I would leave that hospital alive. Dr. Nair treated me and put me at ease with a positive attitude and a work ethic that I had never seen before. This man cares and will do everything possible in order to get you back in good health.
About Dr. Shyam Nair, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Spanish
- 1356304539
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
