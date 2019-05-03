Dr. Padmanabhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shyam Padmanabhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shyam Padmanabhan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT and is affiliated with Elmore Community Hospital and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Locations
Southeastern Cardiology Consultants2055 E South Blvd Ste 403, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 613-0807
Cardiology Associates1758 Park Pl Ste 401, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 264-9191
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmore Community Hospital
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Padman for an irregular heart beat that developed after I had an operation on my brain to isolate a nerve from a blood vessel. Dr Padman diagnosed my condition and performed a Cardioversion and reset my heart to normal rhythm. I believe he has the best bedside manor of any Dr. I have ever seen and I'm 72 years old. I have seen a lot of Drs. in my life. If you meet him you have to trust him.
About Dr. Shyam Padmanabhan, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1013224609
Education & Certifications
- TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Padmanabhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Padmanabhan works at
Dr. Padmanabhan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padmanabhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Padmanabhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padmanabhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padmanabhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padmanabhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.