Dr. Shyam Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI.
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2535
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Washington University5201 Mid America Plz Ste 1500, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 514-3500
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I came into the emergency room and my spine was broken in half. Dr. Patel and his team performed emergency surgery to put my spine back together and now I am back to walking a few short weeks later.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1326429408
