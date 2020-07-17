Overview

Dr. Shyam Thakkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Thakkar works at West Virginia University Medicine, Morgantown, WV in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.