Dr. Shyam Thakkar, MD
Dr. Shyam Thakkar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-4123Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- United Hospital Center
I had an Excellent Experience with Dr Thakkar. I have lived my entire life with GI issues and have been to 3 other doctors before finding Dr Thakkar. Shortly after my first visit I knew I was on the right path moving forward. It turns out I needed to have a procedure done which only Dr Thakkar was able to do in the Pittsburgh Area. The procedure was flawless and life changing. I have sent friends and family to see Dr Thakkar and everyone is extremely pleased with their results. I would highly recommend Dr Thakkar.
About Dr. Shyam Thakkar, MD
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Ctr-Harvard U
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Washington University In St Louis
