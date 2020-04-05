Dr. Shyam Varadarajulu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varadarajulu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyam Varadarajulu, MD
Dr. Shyam Varadarajulu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med Coll, Dr M G R Med Univ, Madras, Tn, India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy
601 E Rollins St, Orlando, FL 32803
(407) 303-2570
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
University of Alabama GAS
1808 7th Ave S # 380, Birmingham, AL 35233
(205) 934-6060
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Adventhealth Orlando
Aetna
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
First Health
Humana
UnitedHealthCare
Our 88-year old mother died last month of pancreatic cancer that was diagnosed by Dr V. Two years ago she complained of stomach pain that our family doctor said was from acid. He sent her to local gastro who did MRI. The pancreas was okay but blood tumor level was more than 1000 and he couldn't do anything more. Dr. V did an endoscopy biopsy and told she had aggressive pancreatic cancer. After 2 months our Mother became yellow and the local gastro doctor could not put stent. We went again to Orlando and using a new method Dr. V placed a stent in the pancreas and the jaundice got cured. We went two other times with bad problems that our local doctors could not help us with and Dr. V fixed them. She died recently peacefully at home and she and loved and respected Dr V so much. Some of the comments here make me sad. Many doctors from around the World train with Dr. V and I think people are confusing with the wrong doctors. His English is very good and he has written a lot on cancer.
Gastroenterology
30 years of experience
English, Tamil
NPI: 1336161686
- Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med, Gastroenterology St Mary'S Hosp-Unity Hlth Sys, Internal Medicine
- Madras Med Coll, Dr M G R Med Univ, Madras, Tn, India
Dr. Varadarajulu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varadarajulu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Varadarajulu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Varadarajulu has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Non-Neonatal Jaundice, and more.
Dr. Varadarajulu speaks Tamil.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Varadarajulu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varadarajulu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varadarajulu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.