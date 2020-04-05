Overview

Dr. Shyam Varadarajulu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Madras Med Coll, Dr M G R Med Univ, Madras, Tn, India and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Varadarajulu works at AdventHealth Medical Group Center for Interventional Endoscopy in Orlando, FL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatitis, Gallstones and Non-Neonatal Jaundice along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.