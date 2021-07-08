Overview of Dr. Shyamal Bastola, MD

Dr. Shyamal Bastola, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Coshocton Regional Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Bastola works at Genesis HealthCare System in Zanesville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.