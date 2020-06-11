Dr. Shyh Lii, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lii is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyh Lii, MD
Overview
Dr. Shyh Lii, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rosemead, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Lii works at
Locations
-
1
Shyh-mine Lii MD Mph3859 Rosemead Blvd, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 572-4044
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lii?
He is such a good doctor he’s been taking care of my brother and family over years . He is amazing ??
About Dr. Shyh Lii, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1922150267
Education & Certifications
- KAOHSIUNG (TAKAU) MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lii has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lii accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lii has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lii works at
Dr. Lii speaks Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lii. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lii.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lii, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lii appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.