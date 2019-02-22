See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Alpharetta, GA
Dr. Shyla Reddy, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shyla Reddy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ambedkar Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Alpha Family Medicine in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Alpha Family Medicine
    480 N Main St Ste 202, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 619-1974

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 22, 2019
    Our family has been going to DR.Reddy for more than 3 years. She is the best doctor and we are very happy. She involves us in taking dicisions and explains the procedures very clearly. Her bed side manners is excellent. She is down to earth and have so much patience. Even if we have a question she responds over the phone immediately and ckarifies.
    Satya in Suwanee — Feb 22, 2019
    About Dr. Shyla Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1295774305
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Residency
    • University Of So Al Hosps
    Internship
    • Carilion Health System
    Medical Education
    • Ambedkar Med Coll Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
