Overview

Dr. Shyla Reddy, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ambedkar Med Coll Hosp and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Alpha Family Medicine in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.