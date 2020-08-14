Dr. Shyla Shrinath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrinath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shyla Shrinath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shyla Shrinath, MD
Dr. Shyla Shrinath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Hvma-copley165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 859-5100Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Shrinath is the first doctor ever to not scare me unnecessarily about my weight. I have always been "overweight", and when I expressed interest in losing weight she 1. assured me the way our society currently views weight is unhelpful and particularly damaging to women and 2. helped me check my thyroid and any other causes for my inability to lose weight. I cannot stress enough how supportive she was; for the first time in 25 years I was treated as a patient with concerns and not just brushed off because of my bmi. She actively heard all my concerns and helped me address them in a practical way
About Dr. Shyla Shrinath, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568435576
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Shrinath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrinath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrinath.
