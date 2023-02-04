Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD
Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from P.S.G. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore, India and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mani's Office Locations
Adena Cancer Center- Chillicothe4435 STATE ROUTE 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 542-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have good care. Calmed my fears.
About Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1891052205
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
- P.S.G. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore, India
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
