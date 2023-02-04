See All Hematologists in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD

Hematology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD

Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from P.S.G. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore, India and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mani works at Adena Radiation Oncology in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adena Cancer Center- Chillicothe
    4435 STATE ROUTE 159, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 542-3030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening
Oral Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shylaja Mani, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891052205
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • P.S.G. Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Coimbatore, India
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
